  • Home
  • Education
  • IGNOU January Admission 2022: Deadline Extended; Here's How To Apply

IGNOU January Admission 2022: Deadline Extended; Here's How To Apply

IGNOU January Admission 2022: Learners can now apply for the January 2022 Session till March 5, 2022, through the official website - ignouiop.samarth.edu.in, and for ODL programme on ignouadmission.samarth.edu.in.

Education | Written By rashi.hardaha | Updated: Mar 1, 2022 5:06 pm IST | Source: Careers360

RELATED NEWS

National Science Day: Minister Of State For Education Subhas Sarkar Addresses IGNOU Students
IGNOU December 2021 TEE Exams From March 4, Hall Tickets Released
IGNOU January Admission 2022: Last Date To Apply Today
IGNOU PhD 2022: Entrance Exam Today; Last-Minute Instructions For Candidates
IGNOU PhD Entrance Exam 2022 Tomorrow; Instructions For Candidates
IGNOU Launches PG Diploma In Sindhi-Hindi-Sindhi Translation
IGNOU January Admission 2022: Deadline Extended; Here's How To Apply
IGNOU January 2022 admission registration deadline extended
Image credit: Shutterstock

IGNOU January Admission 2022: The Indira Gandhi National Open University (IGNOU) has extended the admission deadline for programmes offered through open and distance mode (ODL) and via online mode. Learners can now apply for the IGNOU January 2022 Session till March 5, 2022, through the official website - ignouiop.samarth.edu.in, and for ODL programme on ignouadmission.samarth.edu.in.

The last date for re-registration for January 2022 session has also been extended till March 5. Learners can submit their re-registration forms for the next year/semester on onlinerr.ignou.ac.in.

Students are advised to read the instructions carefully and click the “Proceed for re-registration’ button to proceed after checking the box for having read the instructions at onlinerr.ignou.ac.in

IGNOU January 2022 Session: How To Apply

  • Visit the official website- ignouadmission.samarth.edu.in.
  • Click on the 'application process' link.
  • Enter credentials and log-in.
  • Fill the application form, and upload documents.
  • Pay your application fees, and click on submit.
  • Download the application form, take a print out for further reference.

IGNOU offers over 200 ODL programmes and 16 online programmes. List of programmes and other information are available on the official website. For ODL programmes, SC, ST students can avail the fee exemption facility. However, the facility is for only one programme per admission cycle.

Candidates seeking admission to the UG and PG programmes can contact IGNOU through the following email id and contact numbers of Student Service Centre: ssc@ignou.ac.in, 011-29572513, and 29572514.

Click here for more Education News
Indira Gandhi National Open University (IGNOU)
.......................... Advertisement ..........................
Latest News
Board Exams 2022 Live: CBSE Term 1 Result Awaited, State Board Exams In March
Live | Board Exams 2022 Live: CBSE Term 1 Result Awaited, State Board Exams In March
Delhi: Provision For Online Classes Ends For 10th, 12th
Delhi: Provision For Online Classes Ends For 10th, 12th
Jharkhand Board Releases JAC Class 12 Inter Exam Admit Card
Jharkhand Board Releases JAC Class 12 Inter Exam Admit Card
CGBSE Chhattisgarh Board Exams 2022 From Tomorrow; Check State-Wise 10th, 12th Exams In March
CGBSE Chhattisgarh Board Exams 2022 From Tomorrow; Check State-Wise 10th, 12th Exams In March
Tamil Nadu Chief Minister M K Stalin Unveils Ambitious Skill Development Scheme For Students
Tamil Nadu Chief Minister M K Stalin Unveils Ambitious Skill Development Scheme For Students
.......................... Advertisement ..........................