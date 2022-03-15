  • Home
IGNOU January Admission 2022: Registration Ends Today; Here's How To Apply

IGNOU January 2022 Admission: The website to register for Open and Distance Learning (ODL) programmes is ignouadmission.samarth.edu.in, and for online courses, it is ignouiop.samarth.edu.in.

Education | Edited by Rashi Hardaha | Updated: Mar 15, 2022 3:51 pm IST | Source: Careers360

IGNOU January 2022 admission registration ends today

IGNOU January 2022 Admission: The registration window for admission to different courses offered by the Indira Gandhi National Open University (IGNOU) for the January 2022 session will be closed today, March 15. Learners who want to take admission to the open university can register themselves on the IGNOU websites.

The website to register for Open and Distance Learning (ODL) programmes is ignouadmission.samarth.edu.in, and for online courses, it is ignouiop.samarth.edu.in.

The last date for re-registration, for already enrolled learners, was also extended till March 15. Learners can submit their re-registration forms for the next year/semester on onlinerr.ignou.ac.in.

IGNOU January 2022 Session: Steps To Apply

  • Go to gnouadmission.samarth.edu.in for ODL and ignouiop.samarth.edu.in for Online courses.

  • Click on the 'application process' link.

  • Enter credentials and log-in.

  • Fill the application form, and upload documents.

  • Pay your application fees, and click on submit.

  • Download the application form, take a print out for further use.

IGNOU offers over 200 ODL programmes and 16 online programmes. List of programmes and other information are available on the official website.

For any admission related information, candidates can contact IGNOU through the following email id and contact numbers of Student Service Centre: ssc@ignou.ac.in, 011-29572513, and 29572514.

Education News IGNOU admission Indira Gandhi National Open University (IGNOU)
