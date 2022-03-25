IGNOU January Admission 2022: Last Date To Apply Today; Here's How To Register

  • Home
IGNOU Admission 2022: The website to register for Open and Distance Learning (ODL) programmes is ignouadmission.samarth.edu.in, and for online courses, it is ignouiop.samarth.edu.in.

Education | Updated: Mar 25, 2022 2:09 pm IST

Learners who want to take admission to the open university can register themselves on the IGNOU websites.
IGNOU Admission 2022: The extended registration window for admission to different courses offered by the Indira Gandhi National Open University (IGNOU) for the January 2022 session will be closed today, March 25. Learners who want to take admission to the open university can register themselves on the IGNOU websites.

The website to register for Open and Distance Learning (ODL) programmes is ignouadmission.samarth.edu.in, and for online courses, it is ignouiop.samarth.edu.in.

The last date for re-registration, for already enrolled learners, was also extended till March 15. Learners can submit their re-registration forms for the next year/semester on onlinerr.ignou.ac.in.

IGNOU January 2022 Session: Steps To Apply

  • Go to gnouadmission.samarth.edu.in for ODL and ignouiop.samarth.edu.in for online courses.

  • Click on the 'application process' link.

  • Enter credentials and log-in.

  • Fill the application form, and upload documents.

  • Pay your application fees, and click on submit.

  • Download the application form, take a print out for further use.

IGNOU offers over 200 ODL programmes and 16 online programmes. List of programmes and other information are available on the official website.

For any admission related information, candidates can contact IGNOU through the following email id and contact numbers of Student Service Centre: ssc@ignou.ac.in, 011-29572513, and 29572514.

IGNOU admission Indira Gandhi National Open University (IGNOU)

