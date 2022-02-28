  • Home
  • Education
  • IGNOU January Admission 2022: Last Date To Apply Today

IGNOU January Admission 2022: Last Date To Apply Today

The website to register for Open and Distance Learning (ODL) programmes is ignouadmission.samarth.edu.in, and for online courses, it is ignouiop.samarth.edu.in.

Education | Edited by Bishal Kalita | Updated: Feb 28, 2022 12:54 pm IST | Source: Careers360

RELATED NEWS

IGNOU PhD 2022: Entrance Exam Today; Last-Minute Instructions For Candidates
IGNOU PhD Entrance Exam 2022 Tomorrow; Instructions For Candidates
IGNOU Launches PG Diploma In Sindhi-Hindi-Sindhi Translation
IGNOU January 2022 Admissions Deadline Extended Till February 28; Here's How To Apply
IGNOU PhD Admit Card 2022 Released, Entrance Test On February 24
Bar Council Of India Distances Itself From Online Law Course Purported As IGNOU's
IGNOU January Admission 2022: Last Date To Apply Today
IGNOU January 2022 admission registration ends today (representational)
Image credit: Shutterstock

The extended registration window for admission to different courses offered by the Indira Gandhi National Open University for the January 2022 session will be closed today, February 28. Learners who want to take admission to the open university can register themselves on the IGNOU websites.

The website to register for Open and Distance Learning (ODL) programmes is ignouadmission.samarth.edu.in, and for online courses, it is ignouiop.samarth.edu.in.

The last date for re-registration, for already enrolled learners, was also extended till February 28. Learners can submit their re-registration forms for the next year/semester on onlinerr.ignou.ac.in.

IGNOU January 2022 Session: Steps To Apply

  • Go to gnouadmission.samarth.edu.in for ODL and ignouiop.samarth.edu.in for Online courses.

  • Click on the 'application process' link.

  • Enter credentials and log-in.

  • Fill the application form, and upload documents.

  • Pay your application fees, and click on submit.

  • Download the application form, take a print out for further use.

IGNOU offers over 200 ODL programmes and 16 online programmes. List of programmes and other information are available on the official website.

For any admission related information, candidates can contact IGNOU through the following email id and contact numbers of Student Service Centre: ssc@ignou.ac.in, 011-29572513, and 29572514.

Click here for more Education News
Education News IGNOU admission
.......................... Advertisement ..........................
Latest News
AIMA MAT 2022 Registration Ends Today; Exam Dates, Paper Pattern, Admit Card Details
AIMA MAT 2022 Registration Ends Today; Exam Dates, Paper Pattern, Admit Card Details
Board Exams 2022 LIVE: Class 10, 12 Exams In These States From Today; Exam Day Instructions To Follow
Live | Board Exams 2022 LIVE: Class 10, 12 Exams In These States From Today; Exam Day Instructions To Follow
KVS Admission 2022: Class 1 Registration Begins, Here's How To Apply
KVS Admission 2022: Class 1 Registration Begins, Here's How To Apply
Delhi Government To Develop Science Innovation Hub In City School
Delhi Government To Develop Science Innovation Hub In City School
IGNOU To Celebrate National Science Day 2022 Today; MoS Education Subhas Sarkar Invited As Chief Guest
IGNOU To Celebrate National Science Day 2022 Today; MoS Education Subhas Sarkar Invited As Chief Guest
.......................... Advertisement ..........................