IGNOU January 2023 Session Registration Begins; Details Here

IGNOU January 2023 session registration

The Indira Gandhi National Open University (IGNOU) started the January 2023 session online admission process. Candidates can apply for fresh admissions to the master's degree programmes, post-graduate degree programmes, diploma programmes, bachelor degree programmes and certificate programmes of the university through the official website- ignouadmission.samarth.edu.in. The last date to fill out the application form for the January 2023 session is January 31, 2023.

Before proceeding for filling out the form online candidates need to have some important documents which include scanned photograph, scanned signature, scanned copy of age proof, scanned copy of relevant educational qualification, scanned copy of experience certificate, scanned copy of category certificate (if Scheduled Caste, Scheduled Tribe, Other Backward Caste) and scanned copy of Below Poverty Line certificate (if any). Also Read || IGNOU Announces December 2022 TEE Practical Exam Dates

The fee exemption facility is only available to the Scheduled Caste (SC) and Scheduled Tribe (ST) students and can be claimed for only one programme. If a candidate submits more than one application claiming fee exemption, then all the applications will be rejected. The eligible candidates can apply for Government of India scholarships after confirmation of admission.

IGNOU January 2023 Session Registration Direct Link

IGNOU January 2023 Session: Steps To Fill Application Form