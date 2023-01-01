IGNOU January 2023 Re-Registration Last Date Extended Till January 15

IGNOU January 2023 re-registration deadline extended

The Indira Gandhi National Open University (IGNOU) has extended the re-registration last date for January 2023 session. Candidates can now register for the IGNOU January 2023 re-registration through the official website-- onlinerr.ignou.ac.in till January 15, 2023. Earlier the last date for re-registration process was December 31.

Candidates will have to provide correct mobile number and E-mail ID while completing re-registration process for the IGNOU January session. However, the candidates who have already enrolled in IGNOU progrmmes, can complete January 2023 re-registration with their old username and password. Candidates should go through the programme guide for available courses and complete the registration process as instructed.

"Last date of re-registration for the January 2023 session has been extended till January 15, 2023," IGNOU quoted in a tweet.

Last date of Re-Registration for the January 2023 Session has been extended till 15thJanuary 2023https://t.co/OQFGyt3yTy — IGNOU (@OfficialIGNOU) January 1, 2023

IGNOU January 2023 Re-Registrations : Steps To Apply