  IGNOU January 2023 Re-Registration Last Date Extended Till January 15

IGNOU January 2023 Re-Registration Last Date Extended Till January 15

The Indira Gandhi National Open University (IGNOU) has extended the re-registration last date for January 2023 session.

Education | Edited by Adarsh Srivastava | Updated: Jan 1, 2023 4:01 pm IST

IGNOU January 2023 re-registration deadline extended
New Delhi:

The Indira Gandhi National Open University (IGNOU) has extended the re-registration last date for January 2023 session. Candidates can now register for the IGNOU January 2023 re-registration through the official website-- onlinerr.ignou.ac.in till January 15, 2023. Earlier the last date for re-registration process was December 31.

Candidates will have to provide correct mobile number and E-mail ID while completing re-registration process for the IGNOU January session. However, the candidates who have already enrolled in IGNOU progrmmes, can complete January 2023 re-registration with their old username and password. Candidates should go through the programme guide for available courses and complete the registration process as instructed.

"Last date of re-registration for the January 2023 session has been extended till January 15, 2023," IGNOU quoted in a tweet.

IGNOU January 2023 Re-Registrations : Steps To Apply

  1. Visit the official website of IGNOU at ignou.ac.in
  2. In the 'Register Online' section available on the homepage click on the re-registration link
  3. Read the instructions carefully and complete the basic registration
  4. Login and fill in the detailed application form
  5. Upload the necessary documents and pay the re-registration form fees
  6. Submit the IGNOU re-registration form and download the confirmation page for further reference.
