IGNOU January 2023 Re-Registration Last Date Extended Till January 15
The Indira Gandhi National Open University (IGNOU) has extended the re-registration last date for January 2023 session.
The Indira Gandhi National Open University (IGNOU) has extended the re-registration last date for January 2023 session. Candidates can now register for the IGNOU January 2023 re-registration through the official website-- onlinerr.ignou.ac.in till January 15, 2023. Earlier the last date for re-registration process was December 31.
Candidates will have to provide correct mobile number and E-mail ID while completing re-registration process for the IGNOU January session. However, the candidates who have already enrolled in IGNOU progrmmes, can complete January 2023 re-registration with their old username and password. Candidates should go through the programme guide for available courses and complete the registration process as instructed.
"Last date of re-registration for the January 2023 session has been extended till January 15, 2023," IGNOU quoted in a tweet.
Last date of Re-Registration for the January 2023 Session has been extended till 15thJanuary 2023https://t.co/OQFGyt3yTy— IGNOU (@OfficialIGNOU) January 1, 2023
IGNOU January 2023 Re-Registrations : Steps To Apply
- Visit the official website of IGNOU at ignou.ac.in
- In the 'Register Online' section available on the homepage click on the re-registration link
- Read the instructions carefully and complete the basic registration
- Login and fill in the detailed application form
- Upload the necessary documents and pay the re-registration form fees
- Submit the IGNOU re-registration form and download the confirmation page for further reference.