IGNOU January 2023 Re-Registration Begins; Direct Link, Steps

The Indira Gandhi National Open University (IGNOU) has started the re-registration process for January 2023 session.

Education | Written By Adarsh Srivastava | Updated: Nov 15, 2022 3:48 pm IST

IGNOU January Re-Registration 2023
New Delhi:

The Indira Gandhi National Open University (IGNOU) has started the re-registration process for January 2023 session. Candidates can register for IGNOU January 2023 through the official website-- onlinerr.ignou.ac.in. Aspirants must provide the correct mobile number and E-mail ID while registering for the IGNOU January session.

The last date of re-registration for January 2023 session is December 31. Candidates should thoroughly read the programme guide for available courses before filling up the online application form. Moreover, the candidates who have already enrolled in IGNOU courses, can complete re-registration with their old username and password.

IGNOU January 2023 Re-Registration - Direct Link

IGNOU Re-Registrations January 2023 Session: Steps To Apply

  1. Visit the official website – ignou.ac.in
  2. Go to the 'Register Online' section on the homepage
  3. Click on the re-registration link and read the instructions carefully
  4. Complete the basic registration and login
  5. Now fill in the detailed application form, upload the necessary documents and pay the registration fees
  6. Submit the IGNOU re-registration form and download the confirmation page for further reference.

Meanwhile, IGNOU will close the registration window for the July 2022 cycle fresh admissions today, November 15. Candidates who wish to apply for the undergraduate and postgraduate programmes in online and ODL modes can visit the official website and complete their registrations within the stipulated timeline.

