IGNOU January 2022 Session Registration Ends Today

Registration for the January 2022 session of admissions at the Indira Gandhi National Open University (IGNOU) will end today, February 10. Learners can apply on the official website, ignouadmission.samarth.edu.in, for online courses and for ODL programmes, they can register on ignouiop.samarth.edu.in.

While registration is for fresh candidates seeking admission to the open university, re-registration is for the existing learners.

Earlier, the last date for registration process was January 31. "The fresh applicant is required to create new registration and submit all the details and choose the programme he/she wants to pursue. The applicant should read the instructions carefully while submitting the application," IGNOU said in the notification for extension of the last date.

IGNOU January 2022 Session Registration Steps

Visit the official website of the university Click on the 'application process' link Enter credentials and log-in Fill the application form, and upload documents Pay your application fjsaees, and click on submit Once application submitted Download it, take a print out for further reference.

IGNOU offers over 200 ODL programmes and 16 online programmes.

List of courses and other information are available on the official website.

For ODL programmes, SC, ST students can avail the fee exemption facility. However, the facility is for only one programme per admission cycle.

Candidates seeking admission to the UG and PG programmes can contact IGNOU through email or phone numbers of the Student Service Centre: ssc@ignou.ac.in, 011-29572513, and 29572514.