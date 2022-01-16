IGNOU January 2022 Session: Re-Registration Dates Extended Till January 31

Image credit: shutterstock.com The re-registration process will be closed on January 31

IGNOU January 2022 Session: The Indira Gandhi National Open University (IGNOU) has further extended the last date for the online submission of re-registration forms till January 31. Students now have another fortnight to register online for admission to different undergraduate, postgraduate degree programmes, postgraduate certificate (PG certificate), postgraduate diploma (PGD), certificate and diploma programmes.

The candidates who want to re-register for IGNOU January 2022 session, can do so on the official website- ignou.ac.in. Candidates, those who are already enrolled in IGNOU courses, can re-register for the next year or semester and make the online payment with the usernames and passwords.

The last date of Re-Registration for the January 2022 Session has been extended till 31stJanuary 2022. https://t.co/riYt3W99Hi — IGNOU (@OfficialIGNOU) January 16, 2022

The university has also provided the candidates seeking admission to the UG and PG programmes with service centre helpline email id and contact numbers. These are --Student Service Centre: ssc@ignou.ac.in, 011-29572513, and 29572514.

Student Registration Division: csrc@ignou.ac.in, 011-29571301, 29571528 or any of the Regional Centres/Study Centres of the University.

IGNOU January 2022 Session: How to re-register

Go to the official website -- ignou.samarth.edu.in or ignou.ac.in Register with basic details and course opted for Using the details including enrollment number login again Fill the application form Submit and pay the application fee Download, take a print out for further reference.

IGNOU offers programmes in disciplines including undergraduate, postgraduate, postgraduate diploma and diploma, postgraduate certificate and certificate programmes and appreciation/ awareness programmes.