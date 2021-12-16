IGNOU January 2022 Session: Re-Registration Dates Extended Till December 31

IGNOU extends re-registration dates for January 2022 session

The Indira Gandhi National Open University (IGNOU) has extended the last date for the online submission of re-registration forms till December 31. Students now have another fortnight to register online for admission to different undergraduate, postgraduate degree programmes, postgraduate certificate (PG certificate), postgraduate diploma (PGD), certificate and diploma programmes. To re-register for IGNOU January 2022 session, students will be required to apply and submit the registration form at onlinerr.ignou.ac.in.

Candidates, those who are already enrolled in IGNOU courses, can re-register for the next year or semester and make the online payment with the usernames and passwords.

The university has also provided the candidates seeking admission to the UG and PG programmes with service centre helpline email id and contact numbers. These are --

Student Service Centre: ssc@ignou.ac.in, 011-29572513, and 29572514

Student Registration Division: csrc@ignou.ac.in, 011-29571301, 29571528 or any of the Regional Centres/Study Centres of the University

IGNOU offers programmes in disciplines including undergraduate, postgraduate, postgraduate diploma and diploma, postgraduate certificate and certificate programmes and appreciation/ awareness programmes.

Steps To Re-Register For IGNOU For January 2022 Session

Step 1: Go to the official website -- ignou.samarth.edu.in or ignou.ac.in

Step 2: Register with basic details and course opted for

Step 3: Using the details including enrollment number login again

Step 4: Fill the application form

Step 5: Submit and pay the application fee