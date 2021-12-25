IGNOU January 2022 Session: Fresh Admission Begins For ODL, Online Programmes; Apply By January 31

Image credit: File Apply till January 31

IGNOU January 2022 Session: The Indira Gandhi National Open University (IGNOU) has commenced the fresh admission process for the January session. The admission process is open for programmes offered through open and distance mode (ODL) and programmes offered via the online mode.

The candidates can apply till January 31 on the official website- ignouadmission.samarth.edu.in. For admission to online programmes, learners can visit ignouiop.samarth.edu.in.

For registration, the following documents are required:

Scanned photograph (less than 100 KB) Scanned signature (less than 100 KB) Scanned copy of age proof (less than 200 KB) Scanned copy of relevant educational qualification (less than 200 KB) Scanned copy of experience certificate (if any) (less than 200 KB) Scanned copy of category certificate, if SC/ST/OBC (less than 200 KB) Scanned copy of BPL certificate, if Below Poverty Line(less than 200 KB).

IGNOU January 2022 Session: How To Apply

Go to the official website -- ignou.samarth.edu.in or ignou.ac.in

Register with basic details and course opted for

Using the details including enrollment number login again

Fill the application form

Submit and pay the application fee

Download, take a print out for further reference.

IGNOU offers over 200 ODL programmes and 16 online programmes. List of programmes and other information are available on the websites. For ODL programmes, SC, ST students can avail the fee exemption facility. However, the facility is for only one programme per admission cycle.

The university has also provided the candidates seeking admission to the ODL, online programmes with service centre helpline email id and contact numbers. These are- Student Service Centre: ssc@ignou.ac.in, 011-29572513, and 29572514

Student Registration Division: csrc@ignou.ac.in, 011-29571301, 29571528 or any of the Regional Centres/Study Centres of the University.