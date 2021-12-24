  • Home
IGNOU January 2022 Session: Check Important Notice On Fee Payment For Reserved Category Students

IGNOU January 2022 Session: The candidates who are taking fresh admission in January, their parents/ guardians' income should not exceed Rs 2.5 lakh during the last financial year

IGNOU January session
Image credit: FILE
New Delhi:

IGNOU January 2022 Session: The Indira Gandhi National Open University (IGNOU) has released a notice regarding fee payment for the reserved category candidates (SC/ ST) for the January 2022 session. "A registration fee of Rs 200 will be charged from SC/ ST applications seeking fresh admission," IGNOU release mentioned.

Meanwhile, the candidates who are taking fresh admission in January, their parents/ guardians' income should not exceed Rs 2.5 lakh during the last financial year. "Fresh applicants should submit income certificate issued by the authorised government agency while taking the admission," read the IGNOU statement. The earlier process of re-registration should be maintained for SC/ ST students who had availed the benefits of this scheme, it mentioned.

Meanwhile, the application process deadline for admission to PhD programmes at IGNOU for the July session has been extended, Earlier scheduled to end on December 22, the IGNOU PhD entrance exam application portal will now close on December 30. However, the last date of successful transaction of fee in online mode is December 31 (11:50 pm). Students can apply online at ignou.nta.ac.in.

Candidates will be shortlisted for admission to PhD programmes at IGNOU on the basis of the NTA entrance test and interview or presentation. For details on IGNOU admission process, please visit the website- ignou.ac.in.

