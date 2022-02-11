IGNOU January 2022 Admissions Deadline Extended; Important Details

IGNOU January 2022 Admissions: The Indira Gandhi National Open University (IGNOU) has extended the admission deadline for programmes offered through open and distance mode (ODL) and via online mode. The candidates can apply till February 21 through the official website- ignouadmission.samarth.edu.in, and for ODL programme on ignouiop.samarth.edu.in. The application process was earlier closed on February 10.

The last date of re-registration process for January session has also been extended, the candidates can apply till February 21. "Students are advised to read the instructions carefully and click the “Proceed for re-registration’ button to proceed after checking the box for having read the instructions at onlinerr.ignou.ac.in," the release mentioned.

IGNOU January 2022 Session: Steps To Apply

Visit the official website- ignouadmission.samarth.edu.in

Click on the 'application process' link

Enter credentials and log-in

Fill the application form, and upload documents

Pay your application fees, and click on submit

Once application submitted

Download it, take a print out for further reference.

IGNOU offers over 200 ODL programmes and 16 online programmes. List of programmes and other information are available on the official website. For ODL programmes, SC, ST students can avail the fee exemption facility. However, the facility is for only one programme per admission cycle.

Candidates seeking admission to the UG and PG programmes can contact IGNOU through the following email id and contact numbers of Student Service Centre: ssc@ignou.ac.in, 011-29572513, and 29572514.

Click here for more Education News