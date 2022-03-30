IGNOU January 2022 Admission: Application For BEd Entrance Test Open; Exam On May 8

IGNOU BEd entrance test form fill up underway, apply by April 17

The Indira Gandhi National Open University (IGNOU) has opened the online application window for the BEd entrance test for the batch of January 2022 session. Candidates can apply for the BEd entrance test online at sedservices.ignou.ac.in/entrancebed/ till April 17. The IGNOU BEd entrance test will be held all over the country on May 8.

Applicants who have scored at least 50 per cent marks either in the undergraduate programme and /or in the postgraduate programme in Sciences, Social Sciences, Commerce or Humanities will be eligible to register for IGNOU BEd entrance test. Applicants with a bachelor’s in Engineering or Technology with specialization in Science and Mathematics with 55 per cent marks or any other qualifications will also be eligible for the programme.

There is no age bar for admission into the programmes.

IGNOU BEd Prospectus: Direct Link

IGNOU BEd Entrance Test -- Application Steps

Step 1: Go to sedservices.ignou.ac.in/entrancebed/

Step 2: Click on the “Register Yourself” button

Step 3: On the next window, insert the name, date of birth, gender, email, mobile number, user name and password

Step 4: Click submit

Step 5: Login again with the user name and password

Step 6: Fill the required information

Step 7: Upload photograph and signature in the formats specified

Step 8: Pay the application fee

Step 9: Confirm and submit