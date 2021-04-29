IGNOU January 2021 Session Registration Ends Tomorrow

IGNOU admission 2021: Application forms are available at ignouadmission.samarth.edu.in (representational)

Registration for the Indira Gandhi National Open University (IGNOU) January 2021 session admission will end tomorrow, April 30. Learners seeking admission to undergraduate (UG) and postgraduate (PG) programmes, except for certificate and semester-based programmes, offered by the university can apply at ignouadmission.samarth.edu.in. IGNOU on April 1 extended the application deadline till April 30.

The university will offer 16 programmes in the January 2021 session. Learners can find details of these programmes under the programme tab of the IGNOU website.

List of programmes to be offered in the IGNOU January 2021 session

IGNOU January 2021 Admission: Steps To Apply

Visit the IGNOU admission portal, ignouadmission.samarth.edu.in. Click on the ‘New Registration’ tab. Fill in and submit the registration form. Now, click on the login button. Fill the application form, upload the required documents. Pay the application fee and submit the application form. Take a printout of the application form.

Learners will be required to submit scanned copies of their photograph, signature, age proof, educational qualification, experience certificate (if any), category certificate, copy of BPL certificate (if applicable) in the prescribed format.

Direct link to apply for IGNOU January 2021 session admission

Meanwhile, IGNOU has extended the assignment submission deadline for the June Term End Examination (TEE) till May 31.

“The last date for submission of assignments for the Term-end Examination, June 2021 — both online and offline (physical) submission - has been extended upto May 31, 2021,” the university said.