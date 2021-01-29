IGNOU Extends Last Date For Re-Registration Of January 2021 Session

The Indira Gandhi National Open University (IGNOU) has extended the last date for the online submission of re-registration forms for the January 2021 session till February 15. Students now have another fortnight to re-register online for the next year or next semester of the undergraduate, postgraduate, semester-based programmes of two to three year durations.

“The last date of Re-Registration for the January 2021 Session has been extended till 15th February, 2021. The learner can re-register Online through the link; https://ignou.samarth.edu.in,” an IGNOU statement said.

The programmes offered by IGNOU comprises several undergraduate and postgraduate programmes including MA in English, BA in Hindi, PGD in Rural Development, PG Certificate in Adult Education, Appreciation Course on Environment, Population and Sustainable Development, Awareness Programme on Value Added Products from Fruits and Vegetables and Dairy Farming.

IGNOU January 2021 Re-Registration

Candidates, those who are already enrolled in IGNOU courses, can re-register for the next year or semester and make the online payment with the usernames and passwords. “You can re-register for the next year/semester of your Programme irrespective of whether you have submitted the assignments or appeared in the term-end examination of the previous semester,” read the IGNOU statement.

Steps To Re-Register IGNOU For January 2021 Session

Step 1: Visit the official website -- ignou.samarth.edu.in or ignou.ac.in

Step 2: Login at the admission portal using the details including enrollment numbers, names of the programme, and dates of birth

Step 3: The portal will display your details and pre-filled admission forms based on the previous semester, check the details and enter.

Step 4: Pay the IGNOU January 2021 session re-registration fee online

Step 5: Download the receipt or form generated online confirming the admission to the programme