IGNOU January 2021 Re-Registration Dates Extended; Apply By February 28

The Indira Gandhi National Open University (IGNOU) has extended the last date for the online submission of re-registration forms for the January 2021 session till February 28. Students now have another two weeks to re-register for the next year or next semester for the undergraduate, postgraduate, semester-based programmes of two to three year durations.

“The last date of Re-Registration for the January 2021 Session has been extended till 28th February, 2021. The learner can re-register Online through the link; https://ignou.samarth.edu.in,” read an IGNOU statement.

Re-Registration for January 2021 Session extended up to 28th February 2021https://t.co/OQFGysLpFq — IGNOU (@OfficialIGNOU) February 15, 2021

Candidates who are already enrolled in IGNOU courses can re-register for the next year or semester and make the online payment with the usernames and passwords. “You can re-register for the next year/semester of your Programme irrespective of whether you have submitted the assignments or appeared in the term-end examination of the previous semester,” the IGNOU statement said.

Steps To Re-Register IGNOU For January 2021 Session

Step 1: Go to the official website -- ignou.samarth.edu.in or ignou.ac.in

Step 2: Using the details including enrollment number, select the programme or course, and enter registered date of birth after logging in at the admission portal

Step 3: The portal will display your details and pre-filled admission forms based on the previous semester, check the details and enter

Step 4: Candidates will proceed to the online payment gateway. Use an internet banking system or credit and debit card to make the required payment

Step 5: A receipt or form will be generated online confirming admission into the programme. Take its print out or download it in PDF format for further use