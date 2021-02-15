  • Home
IGNOU January 2021 Re-Registration Dates Extended; Apply By February 28

IGNOU January 2021 Session: The last date for re-registration has been extended till February 28.

Education | Written By Mridusmita Deka | Updated: Feb 15, 2021 4:22 pm IST | Source: Careers360

New Delhi:

The Indira Gandhi National Open University (IGNOU) has extended the last date for the online submission of re-registration forms for the January 2021 session till February 28. Students now have another two weeks to re-register for the next year or next semester for the undergraduate, postgraduate, semester-based programmes of two to three year durations.

“The last date of Re-Registration for the January 2021 Session has been extended till 28th February, 2021. The learner can re-register Online through the link; https://ignou.samarth.edu.in,” read an IGNOU statement.

Candidates who are already enrolled in IGNOU courses can re-register for the next year or semester and make the online payment with the usernames and passwords. “You can re-register for the next year/semester of your Programme irrespective of whether you have submitted the assignments or appeared in the term-end examination of the previous semester,” the IGNOU statement said.

Steps To Re-Register IGNOU For January 2021 Session

Step 1: Go to the official website -- ignou.samarth.edu.in or ignou.ac.in

Step 2: Using the details including enrollment number, select the programme or course, and enter registered date of birth after logging in at the admission portal

Step 3: The portal will display your details and pre-filled admission forms based on the previous semester, check the details and enter

Step 4: Candidates will proceed to the online payment gateway. Use an internet banking system or credit and debit card to make the required payment

Step 5: A receipt or form will be generated online confirming admission into the programme. Take its print out or download it in PDF format for further use

IGNOU admission IGNOU Courses IGNOU exam form
