IGNOU January 2021 Cycle Re-Registration Begins, Details Here

The Indira Gandhi National Open University (IGNOU) has started re-registration for January 2021 cycle. Candidates can visit the official website at https://ignou.samarth.edu.in to complete the registration process.

Education | Edited by Bishal Kalita | Updated: Dec 1, 2020 1:53 pm IST

Image credit: Shutterstock
New Delhi:

The Indira Gandhi National Open University (IGNOU) has started re-registration for January 2021 cycle. Candidates can visit the official website at https://ignou.samarth.edu.in to complete the registration process. The re-registration for MP, MPB and MCA programmes will be opened in a couple of days, IGNOU said. Re-registration is applicable only for candidates who have already enrolled for a programme by the university.

As per an official statement by IGNOU, “Re-registration means registering for next year/semester of a Programme. So it is applicable only to students enrolled in undergraduate / postgraduate / semester-based programmes of two-three year duration”.

Candidates can re-register for the next year or semester of their programmes irrespective of whether they have submitted the assignments or appeared in the term-end examination of the previous semester, IGNOU said.

IGNOU has asked learners to read the instructions available on the portal carefully before submitting forms. Further details will be available on the university website www.ignou.ac.in.

Previously, IGNOU had extended the last date for the online registration for its July 2020 cycle till November 15, 2020.

IGNOU December TEE exams will be held in February. IGNOU had also extended the last date for online admission for the December 2020 session till December 15.

