IGNOU Invites Entries For ‘Student Innovation Award-2020’

National Centre for Innovations in Distance Education (NCIDE), IGNOU invites entries from IGNOU students for the Student Innovation Award-2020. IGNOU identifies the best innovator students and gives them "Student Innovation Awards" every year on its Foundation Day.

Recognising the importance of research and innovation in the overall growth and development of the nation, IGNOU has been emphasising on the recognition and promotion of its innovator students in different fields.

The selected best three entries will be awarded Cash Prizes, Trophies and Certificates by the IGNOU. The prescribed format and guidelines for submitting entries can be downloaded from the official website of IGNOU. The last date for receiving the entries from the students is October 20, 2020.

Giving details of the categories of awards, Dr. Oum Praksh Sharma, Director, NCIDE said that the innovation can be in the field of HealthCare and Biomedical Devices; Agriculture and Rural Development; Food Processing and Packaging; Smart Transport and Traffic Management; Renewable and Affordable Energy and Alternate Fuel; Clean and Potable Water and Water Management; Waste Management and Disposal; Technology Based Innovation (i.e. ICT and IoT based Technologies, Security and Surveillance Systems, Cyber-physical Systems, Blockchain, Cognitive Computing, Cloud Computing, etc.); Robotics and Drones including AI & ML; Social and Environmental Issues; Smart City and Urban Development; Technology based Education System and Other emerging areas of Innovation and Startup opportunity.

The interested students of IGNOU can submit the details of their innovations in the prescribed format to the Director, NCIDE, IGNOU, through e-mail at ncide@ignou.ac.in.