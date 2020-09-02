IGNOU Introduces PG Diploma In Animal Welfare In Open And Distance Learning

IGNOU's School of Extension and Development Studies (SOEDS) has launched a Post Graduate Diploma in Animal Welfare from July 2020 session. The PGDAW programme is meant for animal welfare professionals across India and for graduates/post-graduates aspiring to pursue a career as an animal welfare professional.

This one year program can be pursued by any graduate having a degree in any discipline. There are two objectives of the programme—to impart science-based animal welfare education through open & distance learning and to build capacities of stakeholders in taking socially responsible decisions concerning animal welfare.

Animal welfare education is a multidisciplinary subject which is evolving rapidly with the core components of welfare science, ethics, laws and standards. In the past, the greatest concern about animal welfare has been related to livestock production in agriculture, and thus ‘farm animal welfare’ has received the most attention.

Over time, welfare issues pertaining to working, performing, companion, zoo and lab animals have also received attention. Keeping all this in view, the PGDAW programme has covered welfare science, ethics, laws and standards of all managed animals like cattle and buffaloes; sheep and goat; pigs; poultry; working, performing, pet, zoo and lab animals.

PGDAW: Programme Structure

Level of Programme: PG Diploma in Animal Welfare (PGDAW)

Number of credits: 32

Learning material: 04 courses of 08 credits each

Admission criterion: Graduation in any discipline

Duration : 1 Year (Admission valid for 3 Years)

Fee: Rs. 5400/-

PGDAW: Who Can Apply