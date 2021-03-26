IGNOU Introduces Course-Wise Registration Certification Scheme

  • Home
The Course-wise Registration Certification Scheme (CRCS) will allow students to register for specific courses without having to register for an entire programme.

Education | Edited by Mridusmita Deka | Updated: Mar 26, 2021 6:33 pm IST | Source: Careers360

Course-wise registration certification scheme launched by IGNOU
New Delhi:

The Indira Gandhi National Open University (IGNOU) has introduced a new Course-wise Registration Certification Scheme. The Course-wise Registration Certification Scheme (CRCS) will allow students to register for specific courses without having to register for an entire programme. Under CRCS, one can register for a single course or a limited number of courses, “subject to a maximum of 16 credits”.

Candidates, as per an IGNOU statement, will also be allowed to seek transfer of credits earned under the scheme by taking admission in any programme offered by the open university. To register for the certification scheme, candidates have to register at ignouadmission.samarth.edu.in.

IGNOU CRCS: Regulations For Admission

  • The eligibility to register for a course under CRCS will be the same as the eligibility for admission to the programme from where the course is drawn

  • CRCS will be offered in both the cycles of admission

  • Except for courses offered under Research Degree Programmes and Awareness, Appreciation level Programmes, students can register under CRCS for all courses

  • Courses offered in combination will have to be taken together by the student

  • Course once chosen cannot be changed or withdrawn

  • The minimum and maximum period allowed for completion of the course registered will be between six months and two years

  • There will be no separate counselling or lab-work schedule for students registered under the Scheme.

  • Candidates registering under the newly introduced scheme, for successful completion of the course opted, will be required to fulfill all the academic requirements as prescribed by IGNOU

Candidates who complete the course, or courses chosen will be provided with a Certificate of Completion of Course. The certificate will mention details including the scores obtained in continuous or term-end assessment and credits earned.

