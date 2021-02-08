  • Home
IGNOU Introduces Certificate Course in Environmental Impact Assessment For Environmental Health

This course seeks to comprehend the various steps involved in developmental activities in Environmental Impact Assessment (EIA).

Edited by Mridusmita Deka | Updated: Feb 8, 2021 12:47 pm IST

IGNOU Launches Certificate Course In Environmental Impact Assessment
New Delhi:

The Indira Gandhi National Open University (IGNOU) has launched a new Certificate Course in Environmental Impact Assessment for Environmental Health through the SWAYAM portal. The medium of instruction for the newly introduced new 12-week Certificate Course in Environmental Impact Assessment for Environmental Health is English. This course seeks to comprehend the various steps involved in developmental activities in Environmental Impact Assessment (EIA).

Environmental Impact Assessment is an essential part of every developmental and industrial activity. The objective of EIA is to ensure that the developmental activities should not have any adverse effects on the environment. To achieve this objective, it is important to ensure the quality of EIA is of high order in order to assess the future adverse implications and adopt mitigation measures.

Certificate Course in Environmental Impact Assessment for Environmental Health

The new Certificate course in Environmental Impact Assessment for Environmental Health comprises four blocks describing EIA in detail. EIA can be defined as the systematic identification and evaluation of the potential impacts of proposed projects, plans, programs or legislative actions relative to the physical, chemical, biological, cultural and socio-economic components of the total environment, an official IGNOU statement read.

The environment in EIA context mainly focuses on physical, chemical, biological, geological, social, economic, and aesthetic dimensions along with their complex interactions, which affect individuals, communities and ultimately determines their forms, character, relationship, and survival. The purpose of environmental impact assessment is to guarantee a sustainable development that is in harmony with human welfare and the conservation of ecosystems and hence it should be clearly understood by all concerned.

This new Certificate course would provide an understanding of environmental impact assessment of water resources development; to assess the major challenges to sustainable environmental systems from water resources development perspectives, and to identify major environmental issues that need to be considered in sustainable water resources planning and development, the IGNOU statement said.

