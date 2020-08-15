IGNOU Installs Solar Power Plants To Meet Electricity Demands

The Indira Gandhi National Open University (IGNOU) celebrated the 74th Independence Day in its campus in Maidan Garhi, Delhi, observing the guidelines determined by the Government as precautionary measures to control the spread of COVID-19. The Vice Chancellor of IGNOU, Professor Nageshwar Rao hoisted the National Flag and inspected guard of honour by the university guards.

The Vice Chancellor also launched the installation of a grid connected rooftop solar power plant in the campus to harness the power of solar energy and to cater to the electricity demands of the university. The power generation from the proposed solar plant will not only reduce IGNOU’s power bills, but will also fulfill its “clean energy mission” and reduce their carbon footprint simultaneously, said an IGNOU statement.

Professor Rao in his Independence Day address congratulated the IGNOU students and everyone at IGNOU headquarter and regional centers on the occasion of 74th Independence Day. The Vice Chancellor distributed awards to the security guards of the university’s main campus for their work in COVID-19 times.

The Vice Chancellor’s Independence Day address also had mention of how digital technologies can be used effectively for learner support services including admissions, counseling, study material distribution and examinations. Professor Rao also commended the university faculty and staff members for using social and digital media for connecting with the students online and counseling and conducting Facebook Live lectures across programmes.