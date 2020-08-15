  • Home
  • Education
  • IGNOU Installs Solar Power Plants To Meet Electricity Demands

IGNOU Installs Solar Power Plants To Meet Electricity Demands

On the occasion of 74th Independence Day, the Vice Chancellor of IGNOU, Professor Nageshwar Rao also hoisted the National Flag and inspected the guard of honour.

Education | Edited by Mridusmita Deka | Updated: Aug 15, 2020 7:21 pm IST

RELATED NEWS

IGNOU Starts Certificate Programme In Solid Waste Management
IGNOU Extends Admission And Re-Registration For July 2020 Session
IGNOU Final Year Exams To Be Held In September As Per UGC Guidelines
IGNOU TEE June 2020 Exam In September, Details Here
IGNOU Extends Examination Form, Assignment And Project Report Submission Deadline
IGNOU Extends Assignment Submission, Examination Form Deadline Till July 15
IGNOU Installs Solar Power Plants To Meet Electricity Demands
IGNOU Installs Solar Power Plants To Meet Electricity Demands
New Delhi:

The Indira Gandhi National Open University (IGNOU) celebrated the 74th Independence Day in its campus in Maidan Garhi, Delhi, observing the guidelines determined by the Government as precautionary measures to control the spread of COVID-19. The Vice Chancellor of IGNOU, Professor Nageshwar Rao hoisted the National Flag and inspected guard of honour by the university guards.

The Vice Chancellor also launched the installation of a grid connected rooftop solar power plant in the campus to harness the power of solar energy and to cater to the electricity demands of the university. The power generation from the proposed solar plant will not only reduce IGNOU’s power bills, but will also fulfill its “clean energy mission” and reduce their carbon footprint simultaneously, said an IGNOU statement.

Professor Rao in his Independence Day address congratulated the IGNOU students and everyone at IGNOU headquarter and regional centers on the occasion of 74th Independence Day. The Vice Chancellor distributed awards to the security guards of the university’s main campus for their work in COVID-19 times.

The Vice Chancellor’s Independence Day address also had mention of how digital technologies can be used effectively for learner support services including admissions, counseling, study material distribution and examinations. Professor Rao also commended the university faculty and staff members for using social and digital media for connecting with the students online and counseling and conducting Facebook Live lectures across programmes.

Click here for more Education News
Indira Gandhi National Open University (IGNOU) Solar Power
.......................... Advertisement ..........................
Latest News
IIT Kharagpur Researchers Develop E-Classroom For Teachers
IIT Kharagpur Researchers Develop E-Classroom For Teachers
Unnat Bharat Abhiyan Perennial Fund Award Of Rs 1.78 Lakh To 78 Institutes
Unnat Bharat Abhiyan Perennial Fund Award Of Rs 1.78 Lakh To 78 Institutes
Independence Day 2020: Educational Institutions Go Virtual This August 15
Independence Day 2020: Educational Institutions Go Virtual This August 15
Chhattisgarh Chief Minister Announces Scheme For School Students
Chhattisgarh Chief Minister Announces Scheme For School Students
NEP Will Play Important Role In Making India Self-Reliant: PM Narendra Modi
NEP Will Play Important Role In Making India Self-Reliant: PM Narendra Modi
.......................... Advertisement ..........................