IGNOU Inaugurates Solar Power Plant On 35th Foundation Day

The Indira Gandhi National Open University (IGNOU), has installed a 500 kWp Grid Connected Rooftop Solar Power Plant at multiple buildings in the university premises.

New Delhi:

On the occasion, Nageshwar Rao, Vice Chancellor, IGNOU, said, "We are proud to inaugurate the Solar Power Plant on the 35th Foundation Day of IGNOU. We thank the MNRE, IPGCL, EEREM and the Project Developers who have supported us in this initiative."

He informed that their decision to go Green is estimated to save the university nearly Rs. 3 million annually. The solar plant will reduce emissions from grid power and backup diesel generators, and will abate around 650 Tons of CO2 per year, which is equivalent to planting nearly 32,000 trees.

“The Solar Plant at IGNOU will not only reduce its power bills, but is a small contribution to the National Solar Mission, and our mission towards adoption of clean and green energy for our campus, which will help in reducing our carbon footprint,” he added.

The Solar Plant has been commissioned by HFM Roof Top Solar Private Limited, in collaboration with the Ministry of New and Renewable Energy (MNRE), Indraprastha Power Generation Company Limited (IPGCL) and Energy Efficiency and Renewable Energy Management Centre (EEREM) Govt. of NCT Delhi Undertaking.

