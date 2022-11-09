IGNOU In Partnership With ICCR, CHD To Offer Online Hindi Awareness Course For Foreign Nationals

  • Home
The Basic Hindi Awareness programme will commence from November 16. IGNOU has till now received 226 registrations from 9 countries- Thailand, China, Mauritius, Indonesia, Vietnam, Iran, Taiwan, Philippines and Romania

Education | Edited by Arnab Mitra | Updated: Nov 9, 2022 5:18 pm IST

Image credit: shutterstock.com

The Indira Gandhi National Open University (IGNOU) in partnership with Indian Council for Cultural Relations (ICCR), and Central Hindi Directorate (CHD) will offer a three-month online Basic Hindi Awareness programme for foreign nationals.

The memorandum of understanding (MoU) was signed in the presence of Prof Nageshwar Rao, VC IGNOU and Kumar Tuhin, Director General ICCR and key officials from ICCR, CHD and IGNOU. "A tripartite agreement was signed by Dr Alok Chaube, Registrar (Admin), IGNOU, Shri Rajeev Kumar, Deputy Director General (DDG) and Chief Technology and Information Officer (CTIO), ICCR, and Ms. Madhu Sandlesh, Deputy Director, Central Hindi Directorate," IGNOU release read

The Basic Hindi Awareness programme will commence from November 16. IGNOU has till now received 226 registrations from 9 countries- Thailand, China, Mauritius, Indonesia, Vietnam, Iran, Taiwan, Philippines and Romania.

IGNOU Vice Chancellor Prof Nageshwar Rao said that the university has been using technological interventions and SWAYAM Prabha and IGNOU's own TV Channel Gyan Darshan to effectively reach learners anywhere in the world and in different regional languages.

Meanwhile, IGNOU has extended July 2022 session registration deadline till November 11, the candidates can check the details of IGNOU admission and apply at the official website- ignou.ac.in. IGNOU has also extended the December 2022 term-end examinations (TEE) assignment submission deadline, the last date to submit assignment for both Open and Distance Learning (ODL) and online programmes is November 30.

