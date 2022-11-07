IGNOU, ICCR, CHD Join Hands To Offer Online Basic Hindi Awareness Course For Foreign Nationals

IGNOU's online basic Hindi awareness course will start on November 16.

The Indira Gandhi National Open University (IGNOU) in collaboration with Indian Council for Cultural Relations (ICCR), and Central Hindi Directorate (CHD) is offering a three-month online Basic Hindi Awareness programme for foreign nationals. A tripartite agreement will be signed by Rajeev Kumar, Deputy Director General (DDG) and Chief Technology and Information Officer (CTIO), ICCR, Dr Alok Chaube, Registrar (Admin), IGNOU and a representative from CHD, in the Board Room, Vice Chancellor's Office of IGNOU, Maidan Garhi, New Delhi. The agreement will be signed on November 9, 2022 at 10 am.

The classes for the online Basic Hindi Awareness programme will be held twice a week from November 16 onwards. In the inaugural online course starting on November 16, ICCR has received the registration of 226 students. Also Read || IGNOU Launches New MA Arabic Programme In ODL Mode

IGNOU, being a pioneer university in distance education and internationally recognised, shall register and enrol eligible students and shall also be responsible for the evaluation and certification of students. CHD, an apex body of the Ministry of Education, Government of India for promotion of standard Hindi, shall make available study materials and will be responsible for guidance and assessment of students. ICCR will bear 70 per cent of the fees, while the remaining 30 per cent will be borne by the students themselves. Also Read || IGNOU Launches Internship Portal For Library And Information Science Programme

The ICCR’s release reads: "Hindi is the third most spoken language in the world. Hindi, one of India's official languages, is also the most spoken language in India. Indian Council for Cultural Relations (CCR) as per its mandate of promotion of Indian culture abroad, is already engaged in promotion of Hindi language abroad, ICCR is deputing Hindi teachers and Hindi professors to India Culture Centres and ICCR Hindi chairs established in Universities abroad respectively. Scholarships awarded by ICCR is also one of the important steps towards promotion of Hindi language abroad".