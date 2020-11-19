IGNOU Hosts Its 35th Foundation Day Virtually

Indira Gandhi National Open University (IGNOU) celebrated its 35th Foundation Day virtually today, November 19. Union Minister of State for External Affairs and Parliamentary Affairs, V Muraleedharan, was the chief guest on the occasion. The virtual function was presided over by Nageshwar Rao, Vice-Chancellor, IGNOU.

Indira Gandhi National Open University (IGNOU) also entered into Memorandum of Understanding with The Institute of Company Secretaries of India (ICSI) on November 19, 2020, on the occasion of its 35th Foundation Day.

Mr Muraleedharan in his address talked about the New Education Policy which he said lays stress on the holistic development of a person and not only knowledge acquisition, character building and other aspects are also important.

The Minister launched the "IGNOU KulGeet" on the Foundation Day of the university.

Nageshwar Rao, VC IGNOU, in his address said that it is because of the vision and great efforts of founders of the university that IGNOU today is the largest higher education institution in the world and we need to keep up the momentum of carrying this great institution to even greater heights.

He also inaugurated the Solar Power Plant which has been commissioned by HFM Roof Top Solar Private Limited, in collaboration with the Ministry of New and Renewable Energy (MNRE), Indraprastha Power Generation Company Limited (IPGCL) and Energy Efficiency and Renewable Energy Management Centre (EEREM) Govt. of NCT Delhi Undertaking and thank the MNRE, IPGCL, EEREM and the Project Developers who have supported us in this initiative.