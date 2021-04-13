IGNOU To Hold Virtual Convocation Ceremony On April 15

  • Home
Indira Gandhi National Open University (IGNOU) will be holding its 34th convocation ceremony in virtual mode on April 15. The event will begin at 11 am. The University will be awarding degrees, certificates and diplomas to more than 2,35,000 students.

Education | Written By Bhoomika Aggarwal | Updated: Apr 13, 2021 3:55 pm IST

New Delhi:

Union Education Ministry Ramesh Pokhriyal ‘Nishank’ will be attending the IGNOU virtual convocation ceremony and deliver the convocation address.

IGNOU will be live telecasting the convocation ceremony at IGNOU's Gyan Darshan Channel, SWAYAM Prabha Channels-- channel number 17,18,19,20 managed by IGNOU and Facebook Page of IGNOU that is www.facebook.com/OfficialPageIGNOU.

The University will be starting online applications for degrees and certificates. The students will have to fill an online application form mentioning their details about their course and qualifying status. They will be provided with the soft copies of their degrees and other supporting documents.

The students had to submit Rs 600 for each certificate. The University further said that, “the University had decided to collect the fees of Rs 200 for PG certificate, and certificate courses as well. The convocation fee for a Master’s degree, Bachelor’s degree, PhD and diploma courses will be the same as the previous fee of Rs 600 per certificate”.

Students who have completed their degree or diploma programme in TEE December 2019 and June 2020 are eligible to participate in the convocation.

