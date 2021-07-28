IGNOU To Hold Final Year Exams In Seven Districts Of Maharashtra From August 3

Maharashtra IGNOU exams to be held from August 3

Indira Gandhi National Open University's (IGNOU) regional center in Nagpur will conduct final year and final semester examinations at seven districts in Maharashtra's Vidarbha from August 3 onwards, an official said on Wednesday. At least 2,381 students will be appearing for the examinations at various centres in Nagpur, Amravati, Chandrapur, Nanded, Gadchiroli, Wardha, and Buldhana districts of Vidarbha, regional director of IGNOU Nagpur Dr. P Sivaswaroop said.

Hall tickets will be made available online and students who are unable to appear this time can sit for the examinations in December, he said, adding that the exams will be conducted in keeping with the COVID-19 guidelines.

All arrangements have been made as per social distancing guidelines, the examination centers will be sanitized, invigilators will be wearing masks and gloves, the official said.

The exam centres have been set up in interior areas such as Gadchiroli and also for prisoners in Nagpur and Amravati central jails. At least 51 prisoners will be appearing for 227 courses, he said, adding that senior academicians will be appointed as observers for the exam centres.

