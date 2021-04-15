  • Home
  • Education
  • IGNOU To Hold 34th Convocation In Virtual Mode Today

IGNOU To Hold 34th Convocation In Virtual Mode Today

IGNOU will host its convocation online today. Union Education Ministry Ramesh Pokhriyal ‘Nishank’ will be the chief guest of IGNOU’s 34th convocation and will address the students virtually.

Education | Written By Mridusmita Deka | Updated: Apr 15, 2021 8:51 am IST

RELATED NEWS

IGNOU To Hold Virtual Convocation Ceremony On April 15
IGNOU Online Courses Registration Begins For Overseas Students
IGNOU Releases Hall Tickets For BEd, OPENMAT, Post Basic (Nursing) Entrance Tests
IGNOU To Hold 34th Convocation Ceremony On April 15
IGNOU Extends Last Date For January 2021 Admission To April 15
IGNOU To Develop Certificate Programme For JNV Teachers
IGNOU To Hold 34th Convocation In Virtual Mode Today
IGNOU will host its 34th convocation today in virtual mode
New Delhi:

The Indira Gandhi National Open University (IGNOU) will host its convocation online this year due to the restrictions put forward by the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic. The convocation, in its thirty-fourth edition, will award degrees, certificates and diplomas to more than 2.35 lakh students graduating from the university this year.

The virtual convocation will be streamed live from 11 am on IGNOU's Gyan Darshan Channel, SWAYAM Prabha Channels -- Channel number 17, 18, 19 and 20 managed by IGNOU and the Facebook Page of IGNOU.

Union Education Ministry Ramesh Pokhriyal ‘Nishank’ will be the chief guest of the open university’s thirty-fourth convocation. The Education Minister will address the students virtually.

Students who have completed their degree or diploma programme in TEE December 2019 and June 2020 will be awarded their degrees as part of the convocation.

The students had to submit Rs 600 for each certificate. The university in a statement earlier said: “The University had decided to collect the fees of Rs 200 for PG certificate, and certificate courses as well. The convocation fee for a Master’s degree, Bachelor’s degree, PhD and diploma courses will be the same as the previous fee of Rs 600 per certificate.”

IGNOU Convocation

In 2020, the convocation ceremony was held on February 17. IGNOU conferred more than 2 lakh degrees, diplomas, and certificates in the convocation to the successful students in their respective programmes. Over 50 meritorious students were awarded Gold Medals.

Last year as well Mr Nishank addressed the students in the convocation. In his convocation address, Ramesh Pokhriyal 'Nishank' while congratulating the successful students said that the achievements earned by them is due to the blessings of teachers, and parents, who guided and facilitated them to attain such noteworthy distinctions.

Click here for more Education News
Indira Gandhi National Open University, New Delhi Indira Gandhi National Open University (IGNOU)
.......................... Advertisement ..........................
Latest News
Nearly Half A Dozen States Put Off Board Exams; Several Others Review Situation Amid COVID-19 Surge
Nearly Half A Dozen States Put Off Board Exams; Several Others Review Situation Amid COVID-19 Surge
Rajasthan Board (RBSE) Postpones Class 10, 12 Final Exams
Rajasthan Board (RBSE) Postpones Class 10, 12 Final Exams
CBSE To Use Internal Assessment, Practicals To Promote Class 10 Students: Minister
CBSE To Use Internal Assessment, Practicals To Promote Class 10 Students: Minister
CBSE Class 10 Board Exams Cancelled, Class 12 Board Exams Postponed: Live Updates
Live | CBSE Class 10 Board Exams Cancelled, Class 12 Board Exams Postponed: Live Updates
Maharashtra Board Exam 2021: Government To Study CBSE's Decision To Cancel Class 10 Exam
Maharashtra Board Exam 2021: Government To Study CBSE's Decision To Cancel Class 10 Exam
.......................... Advertisement ..........................