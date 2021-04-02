IGNOU To Hold 34th Convocation Ceremony On April 15

IGNOU to hold 34th convocation ceremony

Indira Gandhi National Open University (IGNOU) will be celebrating its 34th convocation ceremony on April 15 at 11 am. Union Education Minister Ramesh Pokhriyal ‘Nishank’ will be attending the ceremony and deliver the convocation ceremony on the occasion.

The event will take place at Baba Saheb Ambedkar Convention Centre, IGNOU Campus.

The University will be distributing certificates and degrees to its students.

The students and faculty members of 53 regional centers across the country will be participating in the convocation ceremony.

Students who have completed their courses in 2020, 2021 will be felicitated during the ceremony.

The ceremony will be live telecasted on IGNOU’s Gyan Darshan Channel and Swayam Prabha Channels for Higher Education. It will also be webcasted at the official Facebook page of IGNOU.