IGNOU Hall Ticket December 2022 Term-End Exam Out; Direct Link

IGNOU TEE December 2022 hall ticket download link activated at ignou.ac.in

The Indira Gandhi National Open University (IGNOU) has issued the admit card for December 2022 Term End Examination (TEE). Candidates applied for the IGNOU TEE December 2022 can download their hall ticket through the official website-- ignou.ac.in. Aspirants can check and download their IGNOU December 2022 TEE hall ticket using enrollment number and programme. IGNOU hall ticket 2022 includes detail of the candidate’s name, roll number, exam slots, exam centre, time and guidelines.

The university has scheduled to conduct the December 2022 term-end exams between December 2 and January 5. As per the IGNOU TEE December 2022 date sheet, the exam will be held in two shifts-- morning shift between 10 am and 1 pm and the evening shift from 2 pm to 5 pm across exam centres designated for the purpose.

IGNOU TEE December 2022 Hall Ticket: How To Download

Candidates first visit the official website-- ignou.ac.in

On the homepage, click on the "Link for Downloading of Hall Ticket / Admit Card for December 2022 Term End Examination" link.

The link will redirect you to the login page

Enter your enrollment number and programme and click on submit.

Your December 2022 TEE hall ticket will appear on the screen.

Download the IGNOU hall ticket PDF and take a printout for future reference.

Direct Link: IGNOU TEE December 2022 Hall Ticket

Candidates are required to carry the hard copy of the hall ticket along with a valid photo ID proof at the examination centre for verification purposes. Any discrepancy in the IGNOU December 2022 admit card should be informed to the authorities immediately.