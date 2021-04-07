  • Home
  IGNOU Releases Hall Tickets For BEd, OPENMAT, Post Basic (Nursing) Entrance Tests

IGNOU Hall Ticket 2021: Students can download the hall tickets from the official website, ignou.ac.in.

Education | Edited by Bishal Kalita | Updated: Apr 7, 2021 10:22 am IST | Source: Careers360

IGNOU Releases Hall Tickets For BEd, OPENMAT, Post Basic (Nursing) Entrance Tests
IGNOU hall ticket 2021 for BEd, OPENMAT, Post Basic (Nursing) entrance tests for January 2021 session released at ignou.ac.in
New Delhi:

The Indira Gandhi National Open University (IGNOU) has released hall tickets for OPENMAT, BEd, and Post Basic (Nursing) entrance examinations for admission to the January 2021 session. Students can download the hall tickets from the official website, ignou.ac.in.

IGNOU OPENMAT 2021 admit card

IGNOU BEd hall ticket

IGNOU Post Basic (Nursing) admit card

Steps To Download IGNOU Hall Ticket 2021

  1. Click on the direct link mentioned above.

  2. Select your programme.

  3. Login with your credentials. Submit to download the hall ticket.

Instructions For Students

  1. Admission to a programme is provisional and is subject to fulfilment of eligibility conditions laid down by the university.

  2. Bring a blue or black ballpoint pen for marking the answers in the OMR sheet.

  3. Mobile phones, pager, calculators, electronic gadgets are strictly prohibited inside the examination hall.

After downloading the admit card, read instructions mentioned in it and follow those on the exam day.

IGNOU OPENMAT is the entrance test for admission to MBA programmes offered by the university. The entrance exam is scheduled for April 11. Students with a graduation degree, including Chartered Accountancy, Cost Accountancy and Company Secretaryship with 50 per cent marks can appear in it.

Students with a Bachelor’s Degree and, or a Master’s Degree in Sciences, Social Sciences, Commerce or Humanity can also appear for the entrance test.

The IGNOU Post Basic Nursing is a three-year Degree programme.

