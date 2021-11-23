  • Home
  • Education
  • IGNOU Further Extends Admission Deadline For UG, PG Programmes

IGNOU Further Extends Admission Deadline For UG, PG Programmes

IGNOU UG, PG Admissions 2021: Students can now register for UG and PG programmes till November 30. Apply at ignou.samarth.edu.in, ignou.ac.in

Education | Edited by Arnab Mitra | Updated: Nov 23, 2021 12:53 pm IST | Source: Careers360

RELATED NEWS

IGNOU To Celebrate 36th Foundation Day Tomorrow
IGNOU Extends Last Date For Fresh Admission To UG, PG Programmes
IGNOU Extends Last Date For Admission To Online UG, PG Programmes
Student Innovation Award 2021: IGNOU Extends Application Deadline Till October 15
IGNOU Signs Agreement With Guyana Online Academy of Learning (GOAL) To Provide Online Programmes
IGNOU Extends Date For Online Admission Programmes
IGNOU Further Extends Admission Deadline For UG, PG Programmes
IGNOU website
Image credit: Apply till November 30

IGNOU UG, PG Admissions 2021: The Indira Gandhi National Open University (IGNOU) has further extended the last date for fresh admission to undergraduate (UG) and postgraduate (PG) programmes for the July 2021 session. Students can now register for UG and PG programmes till November 30, which was earlier scheduled to be closed on November 22.

However, the extension in last date does not apply to the semester-based programmes, Certificate, and Diploma/ Postgraduate Diploma of the university.

“IGNOU has extended the last date for Fresh Admission to PG and UG Programmes only (except Semester based programmes) for the July-2021 Session till 30th November, 2021. Admission to Certificate / Diploma and PG Diploma programmes for July 2021 Session is closed,” an official statement said. Students can apply online for the July 2021 session of UG and PG courses at ignouadmission.samarth.edu.in.

IGNOU July Session Admission 2021: Steps to register

  1. Go to the official website -- ignou.samarth.edu.in or ignou.ac.in
  2. Register with basic details and course opted for
  3. Using the details including enrollment number login again
  4. Fill the application form
  5. Submit and pay the application fee
  6. Download, take a print out for further reference.

The university has also provided the candidates seeking admission to the UG and PG programmes with service centre helpline email id and contact numbers. These are -- Student Service Centre: ssc@ignou.ac.in, 011-29572513, and 29572514

IGNOU offers programmes in disciplines including undergraduate, postgraduate, postgraduate diploma and diploma, postgraduate certificate and certificate programmes and appreciation/ awareness programmes.

Click here for more Education News
Indira Gandhi National Open University (IGNOU) ignou exam dates IGNOU Online Application
.......................... Advertisement ..........................
Latest News
Madhya Pradesh Schools To Open With Full Capacity; Government Issues Guidelines
Madhya Pradesh Schools To Open With Full Capacity; Government Issues Guidelines
CBSE Class 10, 12 Exams 2021: Delhi Govt Calls Back Teachers In Covid Duty
CBSE Class 10, 12 Exams 2021: Delhi Govt Calls Back Teachers In Covid Duty
BHU Entrance Exam (UET, PET) Results 2021 Announced; Here’s Direct Link
BHU Entrance Exam (UET, PET) Results 2021 Announced; Here’s Direct Link
NEET PG Counselling 2021: Supreme Court Hearing On OBC, EWS Quota Today
NEET PG Counselling 2021: Supreme Court Hearing On OBC, EWS Quota Today
MPBSE MP Board Class 10th, 12th Time Table 2022 Released; Check Here
MPBSE MP Board Class 10th, 12th Time Table 2022 Released; Check Here
.......................... Advertisement ..........................