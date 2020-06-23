IGNOU: Freedom To Learn Podcast Platform Launched, Aims At ‘Reaching The Unreached’

IGNOU: Podcast Platform, ‘Freedom To Learn’, Launched

The Indira Gandhi National Open University, or IGNOU, has launched a podcast series with the motto ‘Freedom to Learn’. The podcasts series seeks to bring professionals from different fields together to a common platform. The Freedom to Learn podcast can be accessed from the official website of IGNOU -- www.ignou.ac.in. Named, ‘Future of Work: Navigating a Sustainable New World, the podcast series will provide learners and stakeholders with an “opportunity to hear the best of minds”.

The platform is designed and developed by Prof Uma Knajilal, Director of Centre for Online Education, or COE, IGNOU. Prof Neeti Agrawal and Prof Nayantara Padhi of School of Management Studies will coordinate the podcasts series.

An IGNOU statement issued in this regard said: “This is a unique initiative and is a step towards democratising education and flexible learning as Open Educational Resources (OER).”

“The concept also aligns with the mission of IGNOU which is Reaching the Unreached”, the statement added.

Prof. Nageshwar Rao, Vice Chancellor of IGNOU, during the launch through Facebook live, complimented the coordinators for the initiative and also commended the swiftness with which it has been rolled out with the help of COE, IGNOU. Prof. Rao further added: “The curricula of other schools and online counseling should also be made part of the Podcast for the benefit of the wider set of learners.”

Pro Vice Chancellors of the university Prof. R.P. Das; Prof. K.B.Das and Prof. Satyakam also shared their views on how the platform can be used to reach a wide audience.