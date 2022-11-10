IGNOU Extends TEE December 2022 Application Deadline; Details Here

  • Home
The Indira Gandhi National Open University (IGNOU) has extended the application deadline for IGNOU December Term End Examination (TEE) 2022.

Updated: Nov 10, 2022 5:20 pm IST

IGNOU TEE December 2022 application last date extended
New Delhi:

The Indira Gandhi National Open University (IGNOU) has extended the application deadline for IGNOU December Term End Examination (TEE) 2022. The candidates can now register for the IGNOU TEE December 2022 with the regular fee till November 15 (midnight). The IGNOU has scheduled to conduct December 2022 TEE exam between December 2 and January 9, 2022.

The official website of IGNOU-- ignou.ac.in is hosting the TEE December 2022 application process. The last date to submit online application with late fee of Rs 1,100 plus Rs 200 per course has been extended from November 16 to 25, 2022. "The students who have appeared in June 2022 TEE exam for the previous semester/year courses but their result is not declared as on the date of filling up the examination form may apply/add such course(s), later on, after the declaration of results, if they do not complete successfully the term end examinations of any course(s)," IGNOU said in a statement.

The university has advised candidates to select the regional centre and exam centre code carefully. The candidates will be allotted examination centre on the basis of first come first serve. In case the sitting capacity at the chosen exam centre is full, candidates can opt for the nearest/alternate exam centre.

IGNOU December TEE 2022 Application Form: How To Register

  1. Go to the official website of IGNOU-- ignou.ac.in
  2. Click on IGNOU December TEE 2022 form link available on the home page
  3. Enter the details and upload the documents
  4. Pay the application fee and download the receipt
  5. Submit the application form and download the confirmation page
  6. Take a print out for further reference.
Indira Gandhi National Open University (IGNOU)
