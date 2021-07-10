IGNOU June TEE 2021: Examination form submission deadline extended

Indira Gandhi National Open University (IGNOU) has extended the registration deadline for June TEE 2021 examination till July 12. Candidates who have still not applied for Term End Examination can visit the official website of IGNOU, ignou.ac.in, and register in the due course of time. This is the third time the registration date has been extended. Earlier the last date for submission of the examination form was June 30, which was extended again till July 9.

IGNOU has also extended the date for submission of examination forms, assignments, project reports, dissertation, and fieldwork journal of June TEE 2021 till July 15.

The last date for submission of examination form for TEE June 2021, scheduled to be held from 3rd August, 2021 has been extended till 12th July 2021. pic.twitter.com/cQuQ95L8u4 — IGNOU (@OfficialIGNOU) July 9, 2021

For undergraduate (UG) and postgraduate (PG) final year students, IGNOU June TEE 2021 exam will be conducted from August 3, along with exams for backlogs.

“The Term-end Examination (TEE) June 2021 of the University will be conducted from 3rd August 2021 for the final year students of Under Graduate (UG) and Postgraduate (PG) programmes along with their backlogs, if any. The examination of Post Graduate Diploma, Diploma, Post Graduate Certificate and Certificate Programmes will also be held from 3rd August 2021. The Date-Sheet and other details will be notified shortly,” IGNOU said in a statement.