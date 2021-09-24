IGNOU Extends Registration Deadline For July 2021 Session Till September 30

IGNOU has extended the registration deadline for July 2021 session till September 30

Indira Gandhi National Open University (IGNOU) has extended the registration deadline of IGNOU registration form for the July 2021 session. Candidates who have yet not registered themselves for the July 2021 academic session can now do the same till September 30. To fill the IGNOU admission form, candidates must visit the official website of the university - ignou.ac.in.

IGNOU Registration Form 2021: How To Fill The Form

Visit the official website of IGNOU-- ignou.ac.in

On the homepage, find the “Register Online” section and click on “Fresh Admission” tab.

If you are a first-time applicant, click on the “Click here for new registration” tab.

Fill up the registration form by entering the required information.

Upload the required documents in the specified format and pay the application fee.

Download and keep a hard copy of the duly filled IGNOU registration form.

Documents Required:

Before proceeding for filling the form online the applicant must have the following:

Scanned photograph (less than 100 KB)

Scanned signature (less than 100 KB)

Scanned copy of age proof (less than 200 KB)

Scanned copy of relevant educational qualification (less than 200 KB)

Scanned copy of experience certificate (if any) (less than 200 KB)

Scanned copy of category certificate, if SC/ST/OBC (less than 200 KB)

Scanned copy of BPL certificate, if below poverty line (less than 200 KB)

A non-refundable registration fee of Rs 200 will be charged along with the programme fee of first semester/year at the time of admission.

If a student applies for the cancellation of admission and refund of fee, the refund request will be considered as per the University policy as under: