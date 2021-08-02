  • Home
  • Education
  • IGNOU Extends Re-Registration Deadline For July 2021 Session

IGNOU Extends Re-Registration Deadline For July 2021 Session

The interested candidates can apply through an online admission portal for odd programmes: ignouadmission.samarth.edu.in.

Education | Edited by Aarzoo Snigdha | Updated: Aug 2, 2021 12:55 pm IST

RELATED NEWS

IGNOU To Hold Final Year Exams In Seven Districts Of Maharashtra From August 3
IGNOU June TEE 2021: Admit Cards Expected Soon, Here’s How To Check
IGNOU June TEE 2021: Link Activated To Submit Exam Form; Know Details
IGNOU OPENMAT Entrance Test On April 11, Registration Begins
IGNOU Releases Admit Card For December 2020 Term End Exam
IGNOU OPENMAT 2020 Result Announced, Here’s Direct Link
IGNOU Extends Re-Registration Deadline For July 2021 Session
Last date of fresh admission and re-registration for the July 2021 session has been extended
New Delhi:

The last date of fresh admission and re-registration for the July 2021 session has been extended by the university till August 16, 2021. The interested candidates can apply through an online admission portal for odd programmes: ignouadmission.samarth.edu.in.

The fresh applicant is required to create a new registration and submit all the details and choose the programme he/she wants to pursue. The applicant should read the instructions carefully while submitting the application.

The university offers more than 200 programmes in various disciplines, the programmes include masters' degrees, bachelors' degrees, PG diploma and diploma, PG certificate and certificate programmes and appreciation/awareness level programmes. The details of the programmes on offer can be accessed at ignouadmission.samarth.edu.in.

Online Programmes

Interested candidates can register through IGNOU online portal iop.ignouonline.ac.in or through the Samarth portal for these online programmes at ignouiop.samarth.edu.in.

The last date of re-registration for the July 2021 session has also been extended 16th august 2021. The students can login through the Samarth portal https://ignou.samarth.edu.in and re-register.

Click here for more Education News
IGNOU Online Application
.......................... Advertisement ..........................
Latest News
CBSE 10th Result 2021 LIVE: CBSE Class 10 Result Date, Time Updates From Officials
CBSE 10th Result 2021 LIVE: CBSE Class 10 Result Date, Time Updates From Officials
NIOS ODE Class 10, 12 Registration Begins Today; Check Exam Dates Here
NIOS ODE Class 10, 12 Registration Begins Today; Check Exam Dates Here
Delhi University To Begin UG Registration Process From Today
Delhi University To Begin UG Registration Process From Today
CBSE Class 10 Results 2021 ‘Not Today’: Official
CBSE Class 10 Results 2021 ‘Not Today’: Official
COVID-19: J&K Extends Closure Of Schools, Higher Education Institutions
COVID-19: J&K Extends Closure Of Schools, Higher Education Institutions
.......................... Advertisement ..........................