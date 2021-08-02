IGNOU Extends Re-Registration Deadline For July 2021 Session

Last date of fresh admission and re-registration for the July 2021 session has been extended

The last date of fresh admission and re-registration for the July 2021 session has been extended by the university till August 16, 2021. The interested candidates can apply through an online admission portal for odd programmes: ignouadmission.samarth.edu.in.



The fresh applicant is required to create a new registration and submit all the details and choose the programme he/she wants to pursue. The applicant should read the instructions carefully while submitting the application.



The university offers more than 200 programmes in various disciplines, the programmes include masters' degrees, bachelors' degrees, PG diploma and diploma, PG certificate and certificate programmes and appreciation/awareness level programmes. The details of the programmes on offer can be accessed at ignouadmission.samarth.edu.in.

Online Programmes

Interested candidates can register through IGNOU online portal iop.ignouonline.ac.in or through the Samarth portal for these online programmes at ignouiop.samarth.edu.in.



The last date of re-registration for the July 2021 session has also been extended 16th august 2021. The students can login through the Samarth portal https://ignou.samarth.edu.in and re-register.