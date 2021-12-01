  • Home
IGNOU Extends Re-registration Date For January Session, How To Apply

Earlier, the last date to apply for January session was November 30, the candidates can apply at ignou.ac.in

Education | Edited by Arnab Mitra | Updated: Dec 1, 2021 5:33 pm IST | Source: Careers360

Apply till December 15
Image credit: IGNOU website
New Delhi:

The Indira Gandhi National Open University (IGNOU) has extended the re-registration date for the January session, the candidates can apply till December 15. Earlier, the last date to regsiter for January session was November 30, the candidates can apply at ignou.ac.in.

The candidates can also apply on the official website of IGNOU Samarth- ignouadmission.samarth.edu.in, and for ODL programme on ignouiop.samarth.edu.in.

IGNOU January 2022 session: Steps to apply

  1. Visit the official website- ignouadmission.samarth.edu.in
  2. Click on the 'application process' link
  3. Enter credentials and log-in
  4. Fill the application form, and upload documents
  5. Pay your application fees, and click on submit
  6. Once application submitted
  7. Download it, take a print out for further reference.

The varsity has also extended the admission deadline for undergraduate (UG) and postgraduate (PG) programmes till December 7. Students can apply for the July 2021 session on the official IGNOU websites-- ignou.ac.in or ignouadmission.samarth.edu.in.

Candidates seeking admission to the UG and PG programmes can contact IGNOU through the following email id and contact numbers of Student Service Centre: ssc@ignou.ac.in, 011-29572513, and 29572514

