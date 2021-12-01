IGNOU Extends Re-registration Date For January Session, How To Apply

Image credit: IGNOU website Apply till December 15

The Indira Gandhi National Open University (IGNOU) has extended the re-registration date for the January session, the candidates can apply till December 15. Earlier, the last date to regsiter for January session was November 30, the candidates can apply at ignou.ac.in.

The candidates can also apply on the official website of IGNOU Samarth- ignouadmission.samarth.edu.in, and for ODL programme on ignouiop.samarth.edu.in.

IGNOU January 2022 session: Steps to apply

Visit the official website- ignouadmission.samarth.edu.in Click on the 'application process' link Enter credentials and log-in Fill the application form, and upload documents Pay your application fees, and click on submit Once application submitted Download it, take a print out for further reference.

The varsity has also extended the admission deadline for undergraduate (UG) and postgraduate (PG) programmes till December 7. Students can apply for the July 2021 session on the official IGNOU websites-- ignou.ac.in or ignouadmission.samarth.edu.in.

Candidates seeking admission to the UG and PG programmes can contact IGNOU through the following email id and contact numbers of Student Service Centre: ssc@ignou.ac.in, 011-29572513, and 29572514