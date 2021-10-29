IGNOU Extends Programme Validity Of June TEE 2021 Session Up To December 2021

IGNOU has extended the programme validity for students whose validity got over in June

The Indira Gandhi National Open University (IGNOU) has extended the programme validity for students whose validity got over in June. The June TEE 2021 programmes will now remain valid till December 2021. IGNOU has also extended the assignment submission date for the students.

In an official statement, IGNOU mentioned, “ The Programme Validity for students whose validity got over in TEE June 2021 up to TEE December 2021in view of the nationwide COVID -19 pandemic situation. The programme validity of all students whose normal/extended/readmission validity was coming to an end in TEE June 2021 is being extended up to TEE December 2021.”

The university has taken this decision to extend the validity of June TEE 2021 till December in view of COVID-19 pandemic. IGNOU has allowed the students to submit their assignments, project, dissertation, thesis and other work during this extended period.

However, the university will not allow any fresh registrant that is who has not registered before June 2020 to register during this period. For MP/MPB students the validity of course registration of 2 years will be auto extended till December 2021.

IGNOU also shared the eligibility of the students and said, “This extension of programme validity is being given to students to appear in the TEE only, for their already registered courses. No fresh registrant of any leftover course, which has not already been registered (prior to June 2020), will be allowed.”

“However, to help the students to complete their degrees, only chance /correction of already done opted courses (i.e., duplicate course opted, last chance for exam, less credits) etc., are allowed,” the university added.