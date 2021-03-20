IGNOU Extends OPENMAT, BEd, Post Basic Nursing Programme Entrance Test Application Deadline

Image credit: Shutterstock Application date for IGNOU OPENMAT, BEd, OPENNET extended

The Indira Gandhi National Open University (IGNOU) has extended the application deadline for OPENMAT, BEd and Post Basic (Nursing Programme) entrance test. The university will now close the application window for the registration to the entrance tests on March 25, 2021. Candidates can apply online at the IGNOU website for the OPENMAT, BEd and Post Basic (Nursing Program) entrance tests for the January 2021 session at ignou.ac.in. The application window was scheduled to close today, on March 20.

“Online Registration for BED, OPENMAT, Post Basic (Nursing Program) Entrance Test for January 2021 session is extended upto 25th March 2021,” read a statement on the website.

The IGNOU OPENMAT is the entrance test for admission to MBA programmes. Graduates including Chartered Accountancy, Cost Accountancy and Company Secretaryship with 50 per cent marks for General category and 45 per cent for reserved category will be eligible to apply for IGNOU OPENMAT.

IGNOU OPENMAT Entrance Exam -- Application Direct Link

The IGNOU entrance test for admission to BEd programmes can be taken by graduates with at least 50 per cent marks either in the Bachelor’s Degree and, or in the Master’s Degree in Sciences, Social Sciences, Commerce or Humanity.

IGNOU BEd Entrance Test Application -- Direct Link

The IGNOU Post Basic Bachelor of Science in Nursing is a three year Degree programme.

IGNOU Post Basic (Nursing Programme) Entrance Test -- Direct Link

IGNOU OPENMAT, BEd, Post Basic (Nursing Programme) Application Steps

Step 1: Go to IGNOU website

Step 2: Click on the button "REGISTER YOURSELF" that appears in the applicant login area and fill the required registration details

Step 3: Fill the required details

Step 4: Submit

Step 5: Login with the username and password

Step 6: Fill the details as required for the IGNOU OPENMAT, BEd and Post Basic (Nursing Programme) entrance tests

Step 7: Upload scanned copies of photograph and signatures in specified formats

Step 8: Pay the application fee online

Step 9: Submit