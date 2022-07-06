IGNOU Extends Last Date To Submit Assignments For Term-End Exam June 2022; Check Details

Indira Gandhi National Open University (IGNOU)

The Indira Gandhi National Open University (IGNOU) has further extended the last date for submitting assignment for the IGNOU Term-End Examination (TEE) June 2022 session. Learners can now submit their IGNOU TEE 2022 assignments, final project, dissertation, field work journals, and internship reports till July 20. Earlier, the last date to submit the TEE June 2022 exam assignment was June 30. The IGNOU June TEE 2022 assignment can be submitted through the official website-- ignou.ac.in.

"Further extension of the last date for submission of Assignments, Project Reports, Field Work Journal (Practicum), Dissertation and Internship Report, etc. for Term-end-Examination, June, 2022 from 30th June, 2022 to 20th July, 2022," IGNOU tweeted.

“With the approval of the competent authority, the last date for submission of assignments (both in hard copy and soft copy), project reports, field work journals, dissertation and internship reports online as well as offline for the term-end examination, June 2022 for online programmes, GOAL (The Guyana Online Academy of Learning, Guyana) and ODL programmes has been further extended upto July 20, 2022,” the IGNOU said in a statement.

IGNOU has announced the tentative dates for the TEE June 2022 exam. As per the schedule, the IGNOU term end exam is expected to be held from July 22 till September 5.