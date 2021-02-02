IGNOU Extends Last Date To Submit December TEE 2020 Form With Late Fee

Indira Gandhi National Open University (IGNOU) has extended the last date to submit the December term-end examination (TEE) form with late fee till February 4, 2021. The students who will appear for the term-end examination to be held in February will have to submit the examination form with a late fee of Rs 1,000.

Direct link to IGNOU Exam form 2021

IGNOU has also stated some terms to be fulfilled by the students before appearing for the December exams such as the students must submit the required number of assignments for their respective courses before the exams, ensure the registration for the course is valid and complete the minimum duration for appearing in the course.

It has also stated that certain exams may be objective-type questions as well. While filling out the IGNOU exam form, the students must enter their regional code carefully, and try to fill the exam forms for all the courses in one go as the second time they might be allotted a different exam centre.

The students can pay the examination fee through online mode including internet banking or debit or credit cards. They must also take print out of the receipt for future reference. IGNOU will also send the payment acknowledgement fee within 72 hours. In case of any confusion the candidates can send an email to termendexam@ignou.ac.in with subject line as ‘REFUND OF EXCESS EXAM FEE’.



IGNOU has already extended the deadline to submit the exam forms multiple times. The University has also provided the students to appear in December TEE 2020 scheduled in February if they were unable to appear in June 2020 TEE in September for COVID-19 related reasons.