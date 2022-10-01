IGNOU Extends Last Date To Submit December 2022 TEE Assignment

IGNOU December TEE assignment submission last date extended

The Indira Gandhi National Open University (IGNOU) has extended the last date to submit assignments for the December 2022 term-end examinations (TEE). Candidates enrolled for December 2022 TEE can now submit their assignments, final project, dissertation, field work journals, and internship reports till October 31. The IGNOU December TEE 2022 assignment can be submitted through the official website-- ignou.ac.in.

“The last date for submission of Assignments for TEE December 2022 is extended upto 31st October, 2022,” an IGNOU social media post said.

The last date for submission of Assignments for TEE December, 2022 is extended upto 31st October, 2022 pic.twitter.com/NfBfN7N0K4 — IGNOU (@OfficialIGNOU) October 1, 2022

IGNOU has recently launched a three-year BA in Facility and Services Management (BAFSM) degree programme. The BAFSM programme is India's first-of-its-kind programme that prepares one for careers in Facility Services Management. Facility Management is a profession that consists of multiple disciplines to ensure functionality, comfort, safety, and efficiency of the environment by integrating people, place, process and technology.