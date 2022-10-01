  • Home
  • Education
  • IGNOU Extends Last Date To Submit December 2022 TEE Assignment

IGNOU Extends Last Date To Submit December 2022 TEE Assignment

Candidates enrolled for December 2022 TEE can now submit their assignments, final project, dissertation, field work journals, and internship reports till October 31.

Education | Written By Mridusmita Deka | Updated: Oct 1, 2022 11:22 am IST

RELATED NEWS

IGNOU July 2022 Re-Registration Ends Today; Direct Link, Steps To Register
IGNOU MBA Registration 2022 Ends Tomorrow; Guidelines On Application Process
IGNOU, NSDC Collaborate For Enhancing Employability, Entrepreneurial Skills Of Students
IGNOU July 2022 Re-Registration Ends Today; Direct Link, How To Apply
IGNOU July 2022 Re-registration Ends Tomorrow; Check Steps To Apply
IGNOU MBA Admission 2022: Application Deadline Extended, Apply Till September 30
IGNOU Extends Last Date To Submit December 2022 TEE Assignment
IGNOU December TEE assignment submission last date extended
New Delhi:

The Indira Gandhi National Open University (IGNOU) has extended the last date to submit assignments for the December 2022 term-end examinations (TEE). Candidates enrolled for December 2022 TEE can now submit their assignments, final project, dissertation, field work journals, and internship reports till October 31. The IGNOU December TEE 2022 assignment can be submitted through the official website-- ignou.ac.in.

“The last date for submission of Assignments for TEE December 2022 is extended upto 31st October, 2022,” an IGNOU social media post said.

IGNOU has recently launched a three-year BA in Facility and Services Management (BAFSM) degree programme. The BAFSM programme is India's first-of-its-kind programme that prepares one for careers in Facility Services Management. Facility Management is a profession that consists of multiple disciplines to ensure functionality, comfort, safety, and efficiency of the environment by integrating people, place, process and technology.

Click here for more Education News
Indira Gandhi National Open University (IGNOU) IGNOU December term end exam
.......................... Advertisement ..........................
Latest News
NEET PG Counselling 2022: Final Result Of Round-1 Out; Allotment Letter Today
NEET PG Counselling 2022: Final Result Of Round-1 Out; Allotment Letter Today
GATE 2023 Registration Last Date Extended; Apply By October 4
GATE 2023 Registration Last Date Extended; Apply By October 4
KCET Result 2022: Karnataka UGCET Revised Ranks Today At Kea.kar.nic.in
KCET Result 2022: Karnataka UGCET Revised Ranks Today At Kea.kar.nic.in
Digital Platform Implemented In 194 Schools Under Cantonment Boards
Digital Platform Implemented In 194 Schools Under Cantonment Boards
IIM Bodh Gaya To Train Bihar Government Engineers
IIM Bodh Gaya To Train Bihar Government Engineers
.......................... Advertisement ..........................