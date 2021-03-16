IGNOU Extends Last Date Of Admission, Re-Registration For January Session

Indira Gandhi National Open University (IGNOU) has extended the last date of admissions and re-registration for the January session. The students can register for the desired courses at IGNOU admission portal named ‘Samarth’ by March 31. The older students can apply at the IGNOU re-registration portal. They can also visit the official website www.ignou.ac.in for admission procedure.

The IGNOU admission portal can be accessed at ignouadmission.samarth.edu.in and the re-registration portal can be accessed at onlinerr.ignou.ac.in. The admissions are open for the undergraduate, postgraduate and diploma courses.

Students can register themselves at the ‘Samarth’ portal by entering their details such as user name, applicant’s full name, email address and mobile number and create a password.

Once the students register themselves at the portal, they will have to upload their required documents including educational qualifications, supporting documents and identity proofs.

IGNOU has given a set of instructions for the fresh candidates such as the name and other details provided by them must match that of their original documents, they must only provide their valid email address that can be used to login the admission portal later and they must have their own email address.

To re-register at the portal, the students will have to login using their username and password, choose the desired courses from the drop-down menu and make the online payment.

There are more instructions for IGNOU re-registration process as well.

Candidates who have already registered on the portal can login with their username and password. In case of a difficulty in registering on the portal, students can visit IGNOU regional centres for resetting of account or updating email ID or mobile number.

In case an online payment does not get updated, do not make the second payment immediately. “Please wait for a day, check the payment status and then decide,” IGNOU said.

If a candidate makes two payments for the same application, one of the payments will be refunded.

Earlier, IGNOU had notified that the re-registration for the January session will end on February 28. They have been repeatedly extending the deadline for January session registration.