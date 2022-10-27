IGNOU Extends Last Date For July 2022 Session Registration Till October 31

IGNOU Admission July 2022 registration deadline extended

The Indira Gandhi National Open University (IGNOU) has extended the application deadline for IGNOU July 2022 session. As per the official reports, aspirants can register for IGNOU July 2022 admission cycle till October 31. The admission process for certificate and semester-based programmes is closed for July 2022 admission cycle. The candidates can apply online for the undergraduate, postgraduate programmes on the official website of the university at ignou.ac.in.

IGNOU has extended the July admission 2022 registration process multiple times this year. The application process was scheduled to be closed on October 27 which was extended to October 21, 2022. Aspiring candidates should thoroughly read the admission prospectus before filling the online application. In order to apply for the IGNOU UG and PG programmes online, candidates need to upload scanned copies of their photograph, signature, age proof, relevant educational qualification, copy of experience certificate, category certificate (if any), and copy of BPL certificate (if any) are required at the time of applying online.

IGNOU July 2022 Session: Steps To Register At Ignou.ac.in

Step 1: Visit the official website -- ignou.samarth.edu.in or ignou.ac.in

Step 2: Click on the IGNOU July 2022 Session ODL registration link

Step 3: Read the instructions carefully and click on the new registration link

Step 4: Register with basic details and course opted for and generate login credentials

Step 5: Fill the application form as instructed and submit the processing fee

Step 6: Download the confirmation page and take a print for further reference.

Direct Link: IGNOU July 2022 Session Application Form