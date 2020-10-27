IGNOU Extends Last Date For July 2020 Cycle Admission Till October 31

  • Home
IGNOU Admission 2020: The Indira Gandhi National Open University, commonly known as IGNOU, has extended the last date for admission to the July 2020 cycle.

Updated: Oct 27, 2020 8:40 pm IST

Image credit: IGNOU Official Website
New Delhi:

The Indira Gandhi National Open University, commonly known as IGNOU, has extended the last date for admission to the July 2020 cycle. Students can now apply for admission to undergraduate and postgraduate degree and diploma programmes till October 31, 2020. The extension, however, is not for certificate and semester based programmes.

“The last date for Fresh Admissions has been extended till 31st October, 2020. Interested candidates can apply in Bachelor's Degree Programmes, Master's Degree Programmes and Diploma & PG Diploma Programmes of the university,” IGNOU said in a statement.

IGNOU further said: “This extension of last date shall not apply to Certificate and Semester-based programmes, i.e., MP, MPB, PGDMM, PGDFM, PGDHRM, PGDOM, PGDFMP, DBPOFA, PGDIS, MCA, BCA, and all Certificate and Awareness programmes of 6 months duration or less.”

Previously, the last date to apply for IGNOU July 2020 cycle was October 5. For admission, candidates can visit the online admission portal of the university, ignouadmission.samarth.edu.in.

Before applying for admission to IGNOU, candidates can read the common prospectus from the website and check rules for admission.

Yesterday, IGNOU announced June TEE result. Candidates who took the June TEE between September and October can check the result by logging into the official portal using their enrollment numbers.

