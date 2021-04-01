IGNOU Extends Last Date For January 2021 Admission To April 15

IGNOU January 2021 admission: Application forms can be submitted at ignouadmission.samarth.edu.in.

IGNOU admission 2021: The Indira Gandhi National Open University (IGNOU) has extended the application submission deadline for January 2021 admission. Candidates can now submit their application forms till April 15 on the IGNOU admission portal, ignouadmission.samarth.edu.in. The extension is for all programmes, except for certificate and semester-based programmes, the university said.

For admission to a programme at IGNOU, candidates are required to first register on the official website, generate their login details and submit the application form along with the application fee.

Apply here

Steps To Register For IGNOU January 2021 Session

Go to ignouadmission.samarth.edu.in. Click on the new candidate registration link. Fill the registration form and submit. You will receive your user ID and password. Login with your username and password and fill the application form. Submit the application form and pay the application fee.

The university has asked learners to read eligibility, fee details, duration of the programme and the common prospectus before submitting online forms.

Documents Required

Scanned photograph (less than 100 KB) Scanned signature (less than 100 KB) Scanned copy of age proof (less than 200 KB) Scanned copy of educational qualification (less than 200 KB) Scanned copy of experience certificate (if any) (less than 200 KB) Scanned copy of category certificate for SC/ST/OBC students (less than 200 KB) Scanned copy of BPL certificate, if required (less than 200 KB)

On March 31, IGNOU extended the last date for submitting assignments for June Term-End Examination (TEE) to April 30.

IGNOU offers diploma, certificate, advanced diploma, undergraduate (UG), postgraduate (PG) and doctoral level programmes in different disciplines.