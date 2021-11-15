  • Home
  • Education
  • IGNOU Extends Last Date For Fresh Admission To UG, PG Programmes

IGNOU Extends Last Date For Fresh Admission To UG, PG Programmes

The last date for fresh admissions to UG, PG Programmes for the July 2021 Session is November 22, 2021.

Education | Edited by Mridusmita Deka | Updated: Nov 15, 2021 12:57 pm IST

RELATED NEWS

IGNOU Extends Last Date For Admission To Online UG, PG Programmes
Student Innovation Award 2021: IGNOU Extends Application Deadline Till October 15
IGNOU Signs Agreement With Guyana Online Academy of Learning (GOAL) To Provide Online Programmes
IGNOU Extends Date For Online Admission Programmes
IGNOU PG Admission 2021: Check How To Apply, Documents Required
IGNOU Extends Registration Deadline For July 2021 Session Till September 30
IGNOU Extends Last Date For Fresh Admission To UG, PG Programmes
IGNOU extends last date for fresh admission to UG, PG courses
New Delhi:

The Indira Gandhi National Open University (IGNOU) has extended the last date for fresh admission to undergraduate (UG) and postgraduate (PG) programmes for the July 2021 session. Students can now register for UG and PG programmes till November 22.

However, the extension in last date does not apply to the semester-based programmes, Certificate, and Diploma/ Postgraduate Diploma of the university.

“IGNOU has extended the last date for Fresh Admission to PG and UG Programmes only (except Semester based programmes) for the July-2021 Session till 22nd November, 2021. Admission to Certificate / Diploma and PG Diploma programmes for July 2021 Session is closed,” an official statement said.

Students can apply online for the July 2021 session of UG and PG courses at ignouadmission.samarth.edu.in.

The university has also provided the candidates seeking admission to the UG and PG programmes with service centre helpline email id and contact numbers. These are --

Student Service Centre: ssc@ignou.ac.in, 011-29572513, and 29572514

IGNOU offers programmes in disciplines including undergraduate, postgraduate, postgraduate diploma and diploma, postgraduate certificate and certificate programmes and appreciation/ awareness programmes.

Steps To Register For IGNOU For July 2021 Session

Step 1: Go to the official website -- ignou.samarth.edu.in or ignou.ac.in

Step 2: Register with basic details and course opted for

Step 3: Using the details including enrollment number login again

Step 4: Fill the application form

Step 5: Submit and pay the application fee

Click here for more Education News
Indira Gandhi National Open University (IGNOU)
.......................... Advertisement ..........................
Latest News
Supreme Court To Hear CBSE, CISCE Students’ Plea Seeking Online Option For Term 1 Exams Today
Supreme Court To Hear CBSE, CISCE Students’ Plea Seeking Online Option For Term 1 Exams Today
Consider Closure Of Schools: Air Quality Panel To Haryana, Rajasthan, UP
Consider Closure Of Schools: Air Quality Panel To Haryana, Rajasthan, UP
AP EAMCET 2021 Seat Allotment Result Today: APSCHE
AP EAMCET 2021 Seat Allotment Result Today: APSCHE
Air Pollution: Haryana Government Shuts Schools In 4 NCR Districts
Air Pollution: Haryana Government Shuts Schools In 4 NCR Districts
IIT Gandhinagar Director Sudhir Jain Appointed New Vice-Chancellor Of BHU
IIT Gandhinagar Director Sudhir Jain Appointed New Vice-Chancellor Of BHU
.......................... Advertisement ..........................