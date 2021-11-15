IGNOU Extends Last Date For Fresh Admission To UG, PG Programmes

IGNOU extends last date for fresh admission to UG, PG courses

The Indira Gandhi National Open University (IGNOU) has extended the last date for fresh admission to undergraduate (UG) and postgraduate (PG) programmes for the July 2021 session. Students can now register for UG and PG programmes till November 22.

However, the extension in last date does not apply to the semester-based programmes, Certificate, and Diploma/ Postgraduate Diploma of the university.

“IGNOU has extended the last date for Fresh Admission to PG and UG Programmes only (except Semester based programmes) for the July-2021 Session till 22nd November, 2021. Admission to Certificate / Diploma and PG Diploma programmes for July 2021 Session is closed,” an official statement said.

Students can apply online for the July 2021 session of UG and PG courses at ignouadmission.samarth.edu.in.

The university has also provided the candidates seeking admission to the UG and PG programmes with service centre helpline email id and contact numbers. These are --

Student Service Centre: ssc@ignou.ac.in, 011-29572513, and 29572514

IGNOU offers programmes in disciplines including undergraduate, postgraduate, postgraduate diploma and diploma, postgraduate certificate and certificate programmes and appreciation/ awareness programmes.

Steps To Register For IGNOU For July 2021 Session

Step 1: Go to the official website -- ignou.samarth.edu.in or ignou.ac.in

Step 2: Register with basic details and course opted for

Step 3: Using the details including enrollment number login again

Step 4: Fill the application form

Step 5: Submit and pay the application fee